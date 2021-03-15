WATCH: Lauren Ojurovic – ‘Into the Sun’

Sydney darling Lauren Ojurovic unveils her latest single Into the Sun – it’s steeped in a seductive soul-pop shimmer and feels like that moment you realise you’re finally, completely, over an ex.

While summer might be over, Lauren Ojurovic brings back the sunshine for a silky rendition of sensual RnB meets indie-pop perfection. Ambient production by Beso Palms rounds out the optimism of Into the Sun, allowing for Ojurovic’s velvety vocals to rise like burning incense.

Captured by Jamie Vives, enjoy the glittery beats of Into the Sun below: