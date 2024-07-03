Pack your bags gig trippers, Rhythm & The Reef has just dropped a stellar lineup

Rhythm & The Reef is gearing up for an unforgettable 2024 edition

Making a return on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, Rhythm & The Reef Festival, isn’t your average festival – it’s about good times, stunning scenery (hello Mackay Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre!), and discovering the next big thing in Aussie music.

Plus, it’s just a one-hour drive to Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays – which makes it THE place to be.

Here’s why you can’t miss Rhythm & The Reef 2024:

Rhythm & The Reef 2024 is bringing a killer lineup! Here’s a closer look at the headliners:

Bliss N Eso: The undisputed kings of Australian hip-hop. Prepare for infectious energy, chart-topping hits like “Addicted” and “Moments,” and a live show that will have you bouncing.

Skegss: Australia’s favourite garage rock outfit! Get ready for high-octane energy, killer riffs, and a live show that’s guaranteed to turn up the volume.

Thelma Plum: Soulful vocals, powerful lyrics, and a stage presence that will leave you captivated. Thelma Plum is ready to bring the feels and make this a night to remember.

Sneaky Sound System: Dance music royalty! They’ll be dropping classics like “UFO” and “Pictures” to keep the party pumping all night long.

Allday: Set to bring it with his genre-bending and unique sound.

Don’t miss rising stars like Giant Palms, Jonte, The Wild Sky, and Pacey, alongside many more talented local and up-and-coming acts taking the stage!

The festival’s about more than just music, too. Rhythm & The Reef is a celebration of community. This year they’ve partnered with Aussie Mackay and Chances House to give back to those in need with a new homeless outreach program.

There’ll be fundraising throughout the day, and leftover food and merch will be donated to local charities. Plus, the festival has scored funding from the Regional Arts Development Fund to create stunning artworks for the event.

Tickets go on pre-sale starting July 9th at 4 pm AEST, with general release opening the following day. Prices start at $89, so be sure to grab yours early to avoid disappointment. For more details and to secure your spot, visit their website.

Don’t miss out! Rhythm & The Reef 2024 is gonna be a blinder!