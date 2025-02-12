Little Simz set to curate the 2025 Meltdown Festival

Southbank centre has selected the British artist, Little Simz to curate their 30th edition of its contemporary festival Meltdown

The 30th edition of Southbank centre’s Meltdown festival has recently chosen their artist curator for its 2025 rendition.

Little Simz is set to take the helm, and will curate this years Meltdown lineup in what is sure to be a stellar lineup of ecstatic talent.

The Mercury Prize-winning rapper, producer, and actor will take the helm of the prestigious festival

The artist will follow in the footsteps of previous curators like David Byrne, Grace Jones, and Robert Smith.

Little Simz, known for her introspective lyricism and genre-bending approach to hip-hop, brings a fresh perspective to the festival’s curatorial role.

Her critically acclaimed albums, including ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ and ‘NO THANK YOU,’ have established her as one of the UK’s most innovative musical voices.

This appointment recognizes not only her artistic achievements but also her deep understanding of contemporary music’s diverse landscape.

The artist’s connection to London’s vibrant music scene and her collaborative spirit suggest an exciting direction for Meltdown’s milestone 30th edition.

While the lineup is yet to be announced, Simz’s eclectic taste and commitment to showcasing emerging talent alongside established artists promises a forward-thinking program that reflects the current state of global music culture.

For a bit of an idea on who you could be seeing, previous lineups have included; Deftones, My Bloody Valentine, Crystal Castles and Yung Lean.

The 2025 Meltdown Festival will run across multiple venues at London’s Southbank Centre, continuing its tradition of bringing groundbreaking performances to the heart of the city.

The lineup is set to be announced later this year, with the festival running from the 12th to the 22nd of june this year.

To go and satisfy your hunger for info, go check out the official Southbank Centre site here.