Darwin’s very own BassInTheGrass has just unveiled its massive lineup

This year’s BassInTheGrass festival has just dropped its absolutely stellar lineup, and its chocked full of Aussie talent

Darwin’s BassInTheGrass is back, and this time it’s hungry for a good time.

With an out of this world lineup filled to the brim with both Aussie and international talent, it’s easy to see why it’s quickly becoming one of Australia’s favourite festivals.

Among the roster of stellar talent include; Hilltop Hoods, Amity Affliction, Cyril, The Dreggs, Old Mervs, Hot Dub Time Machine, Jungle giants, The Rions and Luude.

As one of the Northern Territory’s largest and longest running music festivals, the event is back for another year of fun in the Aussie sun.

And with a soundtrack mellow enough to ease all stress, and uplifting enough to get even the stubbornest of dancers dancing, it’s clear to see why.

This year’s alumni is absolutely frothing with talent, a mixing pot of indie-rock, surf-rock, techno and pop.

It’s a lineup that’s either the most exciting thing you’re looking forward to this year, or an enigma of fomo-inducing hell from which you can’t escape.

As morbid as that might be, it’s also important to note the setting that this fomo may or may not occur.

The festival is set along the palm-lined shores of the beautiful Mindil Beach, a gem of an oasis against Darwin’s endless blue skies.

And if the natural scenery isn’t enticing enough for you, let’s return to the almost endless talent on offer.

Notably, Aussie favourites Hilltop Hoods as the headliner and the Amity Affliction.

Both are sure to grab some headlines.

If you’ve seen enough and you need to go get your tickets, check out this link here.

To check out some of the other acts on offer have a look below and see if you can spot some of your favourites.