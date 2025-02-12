64 years ago today The Miracles gave Motown Records their first Million selling single

The pop and soul vocal group The Miracles gave the million selling single through their hit song ‘Shop Around’

The Miracles, otherwise known as Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, gave Motown Records their first ever million selling single.

As for why we are focusing on it, it was 64 years ago today that they made the astonishing achievement.

The group are consistently hailed as being one of the most influential vocal groups in pop, soul, rhythm and Blues Rock n Roll.

Other tracks like ‘The Tracks of My Tears’ and ‘You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me’ have earned them notoriety as one of the best classic vocal groups to bless your ears.