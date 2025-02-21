The Polychromatic’s New EP is absolutely ecstatic

The Philly band have a new EP and Music Video out for everyone, and its a psychedelic journey into the abyss

Philadelphia psychedelic powerhouse The Polychromatics have delivered their most ambitious work yet with ‘In Caeru Leo,’ which dropped January 31, 2025.

This five-track EP sees the psych-rock outfit pushing boundaries further than ever before, embracing a heavier, faster sound while maintaining their signature psychedelic essence.

Founded eight years ago, the band consists of; Jordan Schreiber (vocals), John McKenna and Isaac Goad (guitars), Gisli (bass), Jimmy Arvan (drums), and newly added Robin Ong (synths).

Through eight years of perfecting and evolving, they have developed their own sound.

The Polychromatics have cultivated a distinctive sound that draws from garage rock, krautrock, and various experimental influences.

‘In Caeru Leo’ represents the culmination of their unique musical evolution.

The EP’s track listing; ’Chase,’ ‘In Caeru Leo,’ ‘Gossamer,’ ‘Highway,’ and ‘In Lucem’ takes listeners on a journey through themes of mortality, desire, and societal decay.

While firmly rooted in the realm of psychedelia, the collection promises an unexpected sonic detour that showcases the band’s expanding musical vocabulary.

However, what really sets this release apart is its intensity.

The Polychromatics have embraced a more aggressive approach without sacrificing the atmospheric textures that define their sound.

This balance creates a listening experience that’s both visceral and cerebral, a hallmark of the band’s artistic vision.

Their sound is reminiscent of the fuzzy rock sound of The Black Keys, mixed and fused with classic Led Zeppelin.

For long-time fans and newcomers alike, ‘In Caeru Leo’ represents The Polychromatics at their most confident and adventurous.

And if you wanted more, they have a new music video out for their single ‘In Caeru Leo.’

You can check out both the EP and Music video now to show them some love.