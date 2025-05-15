Soraia Ignites Their Punk Spirit with New Single ‘Alright OK’

Philly’s garage-rock rebels deliver a scathing, riff-fueled kiss-off to flaky lovers everywhere

Philadelphia’s garage-rock torchbearers Soraia are storming back with their electrifying new single ‘Alright OK,’ set to detonate via their own Soraia Records.

Soraia’s ‘Alright OK’ delivers a potent dose of nostalgic rock energy, blending gritty guitar riffs and punchy basslines with raw, emotionally charged vocals.

The track crackles with high-energy rock and roll swagger, straddling the line between garage-punk intensity and pop-rock hooks.

Frontwoman ZouZou Mansour’s scathing lyrics cut deep, particularly in the biting refrain “What’s it gonna take for you to break?”

It’s a cathartic release of frustration set against epic, wall-of-sound instrumentals.

This is rock music at its most visceral and unapologetic, channeling the spirit of 70s punk and 90s alternative while maintaining a distinctly modern edge.

Recorded in Sweden with legendary producer Tomas Skogsberg (The Hellacopters, Backyard Babies), the track represents both a homecoming and rebirth for the quartet.

After years of navigating label changes and industry pressures, ‘Alright OK’ finds Soraia stripping away all pretence to reconnect with their most authentic sound – a molten fusion of Joan Jett’s sneer, The Stooges’ raw power, and Bikini Kill’s feminist fury.

ZouZou delivers one of her most visceral vocal performances to date, transforming a personal tale of romantic ghosting into a universal anthem of resilience.

“Creepin’ on all the girls in the Haven/Drunk now, punked out, love debaser” she snarls over guitarist Mike Jaffe’s buzzsaw riffs, while the rhythm section of Travis Smith and Brianna Sig locks into a groove that’s equal parts CBGS swagger and alt-rock urgency.

The single serves as the opening salvo from their forthcoming EP Confessions From The Vena Cava, which promises to be their most uncompromising work yet.

“This is us at our most liberated,” Mansour reveals. “We’re done conforming – this music is pure oxygen for our souls.”

Having shared stages with everyone from Bon Jovi to Joan Jett, Soraia has spent years earning their punk credentials the hard way.

With ‘Alright OK,’ they’re not just reminding us why they matter – they’re issuing a rallying cry for everyone who’s ever felt discarded or underestimated.

Turn it up until the walls shake. ‘Alright OK’ arrives May 16th, tune in here.