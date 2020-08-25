WATCH: Lauryn Hill performs for Louis Vuitton

RnB muse and soul queen Ms Lauryn Hill has rightfully secured a campaign spot for Louis Vuitton’s upcoming SS21 collection. In a new black and white video shared by the brand, the singer performs six of her most iconic tracks, including her most recent single Black Rage, the Queen and Slim soundtrack Guarding the Gates, and classics, such as Doo Wop (That Thing).

The set was recorded in late July at MLH Studio in New Jersey and the film, directed by Naima-Rose Chapman, was created to accompany Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2021 menswear show in Shanghai.

Check out the dreamy monochromatic clip below: