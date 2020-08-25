Introducing ‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’: the new stealth game with an unlikely hero

The upcoming next-generation stealth game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, will feature an unlikely hero and Prince of Persia style game-play.

The Lord of the Rings (LOTR) trilogy has become the epic, fantasy classic we’ve all at least heard of. Based on the novels by J. R. R. Tolkien, the tale of our beloved band of heroes is one we would all love to relive.

Anyway, you can play as Gollum in Daedelic Entertainment’s 2021 The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game. Not as Frodo, nor as Gandalf, but as the little gremlin-looking halfling. But as any fan of Middle Earth would know, there’s more to Gollum than meets the eye.

For an action-stealth game, Gollum is pretty nice fit considering how sneaky he is. This will be the tale of Gollum and his many years with the One Ring, explaining what happened in the LOTR storyline before the movies and books.

Gameplay wise, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be reminiscent of the Prince of Persia series where stealth overrides action. This contrasts popular action-stealth games were stealth is more optional, such as the Metal Gear series, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and the same-universe Shadow of Mordor games.

It will definitely feel different from the triple-A games from the recent couple of years, but maybe this will be the game to finally put the ‘stealth’ back in the action-stealth genre. In addition, players will have to make in-game decisions to retain the identity of Gollum (or just become Smeagol, your call).

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be coming onto all relevant platforms (our guess is PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X) sometime in 2021.