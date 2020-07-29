A free ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ update is coming this October

As it turns out, Ghost of Tsushima isn’t the only feudal Japanese adventure in town. Since its release in 2019, FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has been a raging success, with sales topping the five million mark.

This very large community of fans is set to be treated to a free update of the game on October 29. It will introduce boss rematches, boss gauntlets and give players the ability to perform player movement recordings and more.

The ‘Reflections of Strength’ update gives you the chance to rematch bosses that you’ve previously defeated. These battles prepare you to take on the ‘Gauntlets of Strength’, a punishing event where the stakes couldn’t be higher. Survive the gauntlets and different outfits are unlocked, including ‘Old Ashina Shinobi’ and ‘Tengu’.

‘Remnants’ gives players the opportunity to interact with the wider community. When you record a ‘Remnant’ — think expert vanquishing of an enemy or the perfect demonstration of a difficult technique — you can upload the recording and add a written comment for the benefit of the entire community.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is available on PS4, Xbox, PC and will be coming to Stadia on the same day as the update.

Visit Activision for more details.