An enterprising Elden Ring player (Anna Ellsworth) has managed to beat Margit, the Fell Omen using her real-life harp as a controller.

Elden Ring is a difficult game that has, somewhat surprisingly, inspired players to make it even more difficult. Various players have been finding household items, turning them into input controllers, and then showing off their skills. Anna Ellsworth is one such player, and she has impressively beaten Margit with her harp/controller. Bravo!