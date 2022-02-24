Elden Ring: How to beat Margit the Fell Omen (easy melee strategy)

Elden Ring is the kind of game that has difficult bosses. To help new players out, we’ve created a how to beat Margit the Fell Omen guide – who will likely be players’ first significant roadblock.

Like all Soulsborne games, Elden Ring has more than its fair share of challenging boss fights. And while each player’s path will be different, Margit the Fell Omen is likely to be the first major obstacle in most players’ paths.

Therefore, we thought it would be nice to create a little how to beat Margit the Fell Omen strategy guide. Because when a game is as extensive and gorgeous as Elden Ring, it’d be a shame to give up before it even gets started.

The most important factor here will be that players are properly prepared for their fight with Margit. This big menace packs a serious punch, and if you are going to survive long enough to kill them, you’ll need to have levelled up sufficiently.

Also noteworthy is that your strategy for beating Margit matches your gear and character build. Elden Ring can be played in many different styles, but for this guide, we will focus on what we hope most new players are embracing: a melee weapon and decent manoeuvrability.

The basics of succeeding in Elden Ring

First things first, if you are going to beat Margit the Fell Omen, you will need to be of a reasonable level. An appropriate level will depend on your experience with games like Elden Ring, but as a rule of thumb, I’d recommend around level 20.

Of course, if you are still struggling to beat Margit the Fell Omen (after reading this guide), then it is best to venture south. South of Stormveil Castle has many mini-bosses, enemy encampments, and landmarks to explore. This is an excellent area to gain a few more levels and find new gear.

For the strategy I used to beat Margit the Fell Omen, I used a Lordsworn Greatsword, no armour (crazy, I know, but hear me out) and the Lone Wolf Ashes summon.

While Elden Ring has a plethora of effective weapons, the critical factor for this strategy is that it causes decent poise damage (essentially, a big weapon). If you’ve got one of those, as well as the Lone Wolf Ashes summon, it should generally work.

How to beat Margit the Fell Omen

Ok, so here we go: let’s beat ourselves some Margit the Fell Omen. If my time playing Elden Ring has taught me anything so far, it’s that you don’t want to get hit. And the second thing is that fast-rolling makes that a lot easier for most players.

I chose to wear no armour for this particular fight because Margit kept managing to catch me before I could roll out of their range. Also, jumping appears quicker and more reactive when wearing no armour, which is highly relevant for this strategy.

Jumping attacks are critical in Elden Ring boss fights as they cause massive amounts of poise damage. I found that 3-4 heavy jumping attacks staggered Margit the Fell Omen, meaning I could then deliver a critical crushing strike on them.

Essentially what you want to do is summon the Lone Wolf Ash as soon as you enter Margit’s arena. From there, dodge any incoming attacks and let your wolves draw their attention. Once they are focused on them, leap towards them and hit them with a jumping heavy attack (R2).

Repeat this over and over again, only stopping to retreat when you receive too much damage or to allow them to refocus on the wolves. Eventually, Margit will finish off the wolves – so from that point, it’s up to you to finish them off.

Rely on your fast-rolling and jumping to escape when under too much pressure (the I-frames make it, so they are less likely to hit you).

Baiting certain attacks such as their jumps can work well too; simply roll under it, jump up, and smack them from behind with a heavy strike. If you can get the hang of this, you should be well on your way to discovering how to beat Margit the Fell Omen.

The big takeaway from this fight, at least for me, was how powerful jumping attacks are in Elden Ring. Without them, I would have been stuck on Margit for considerably longer than I was. However, when executed well, they make killing Margit seem trivial.

Be sure to check out our how to beat Margit the Fell Omen video that demonstrates this strategy in action. And stay tuned for more Elden Ring strategy guides and demos.

Elden Ring is out February 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.