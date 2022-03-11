Elden Ring: How to beat Godskin Apostle and get Godslayer’s Greatsword

Elden Ring has more than its fair share of ferocious bosses, and the Godskin Apostle is no exception. Here’s how to beat the Godskin Apostle and get the Godslayer’s Greatsword.

Elden Ring is the kind of game that encourages players to explore the world at their own pace. Searching every nook and cranny of the Lands Between is worthwhile – and in one of those nooks is exactly where you will find the Godskin Apostle.

Although I should probably clarify, there are more than one of these scary-ass bosses in Elden Ring. The first iteration you will likely come across, and the easiest is located in the Windmill Village of Altus Plateau. He is not the boss we are looking for.

If you are going to go through the effort to beat the Godskin Apostle, you may as well be rewarded for your trouble, right? Well, that’s what we think anyway, so we’ve made this Elden Ring guide to focus on the boss you find in the basement of The Divine Tower of Caelid (see our map below).

And the reward of which we spoke earlier is more than worth the extra hassle: the Godslayer’s Greatsword (as well as the boss’s full armour set). Depending on your Fashion Souls tastes, this gear could be great or horrible. Either way, it’s an undeniably powerful look.

A little Elden Ring lore

“The apostles, one said to serve Destined Death, are wielders of the god-slaying black flame. But after their defeat by Maliketh, the Black Blade, the source of their power was sealed away.”

Not too much is known about the Godskin Apostles, but there are hints scattered around the world of Elden Ring. For starters, it appears that this group of cultists have managed to kill gods and now wear their skin for protection. So there’s that.

Look closely at their hoods, and you will see the second set of eyes staring back at you – eyes that once belonged to a God. Honestly, it’s creepy as shit and was reason enough for me to figure out how to beat the Godskin Apostle.

This character was one of the first glimpses we got into the world of Elden Ring, and as players (and VatyVidya) dive deep, we hope to get some more insight.

Finding the Godskin Apostle

The iteration of the boss we are interested in finding (greatest Runes reward and best gear) is located in the Divine Tower of Caelid. Take a look at the map above, or when in Caelid scour the horizon for the tallest structure in sight. It is near the northern coastline of Caelid, northwest of the minor Erdtree.

To gain access to the inner structure, you must find the root system that connects to the tower’s midsection. Follow this system until you gain entrance to the tower. From here, take a left, and get ready for some Elden Ring platforming. Make a few jumps and follow the structure’s inner skirting.

Continue the downwards journey until you reach The Divine Tower of Caelid: Basement Site of Grace. From here, you are very close to the fog wall that signals you are approaching the Godskin Apostle.

How to beat the Godskin Apostle

Distraction is a powerful tool in Elden Ring. If you are struggling to beat the Godskin Apostle on your own, I recommend using a Spirit summon such as the Jellyfish. The Jellyfish will occasionally pull the boss’s attention away from you, allowing you to punish them with a jumping attack to their back.

If you manage to land a few jumping strikes in quick succession, you can stagger the Godskin Apostle to great effect. Employ hit and run tactics, closing the distance and striking, then rolling to safety.

Timing your rolls will help you succeed in Elden Ring, and this relates to how you read the enemy’s attack patterns. Avoidance isn’t only important to your preservation, it’s important to land your own strikes cleanly.

When the Godskin Apostle leaps towards you, try to roll under his attack. Immediately turn and strike before rolling to safety. Don’t get greedy here – one slow strike or two fast ones is ideal.

The Godskin Apostle has a few of Elden Ring‘s spells at his disposal too, so be wary of his ranged attacks. A rune will come up as he prepares this spell, so be ready to roll out its trajectory. If you see this rune, don’t try and heal as he is too fast, and you’ll get hit. Dodge the attack and then heal if necessary.

The second phase

Around half health, the Godskin Apostle will change form, morphing into a nightmarish version of Stretch Armstrong. To be honest, this second phase is easier to punish. Notice that his bottom half remains largely stationary when he stretches himself out. Move-in and punish those legs!

If you hang around too long, the boss will punish you, as Elden Ring bosses often will, with a spinning AOE attack. Try and roll out of range, but if you have enough life, you should be able to eat a hit or two in the chaos.

Appropriate level and gear (Elden Ring build)

I figured out how to beat the Godskin Apostle when I was level 78 (with 36 Vigor, 42 Strength and 30 Endurance). I was using the Greatsword+15.

Beating the Godskin Apostle will be possible at a lower level, but you won’t be able to make as many mistakes. Some of his attacks do massive damage, and he has a large health pool, meaning you’ll have to battle for an extended period.

That said, where there’s a will, there’s a way, and players better than I will likely be able to beat the Godskin Apostle with much lower stats.

The Godslayer’s Greatsword

The Godslayer’s Greatsword is found in a chest behind where you fight the Godskin Apostle. Be sure to pick it up, as it’s a great weapon for Strength/Faith builds.