Hailing from the South Coast, Tiarnie recently visited the Live from Happy studios. She brought in an unreleased track called Hell (How Easy Love Leaves): a captivating jangly, indie-rock ballad about losing love.
Just before heading off overseas on a huge trip, Tiarnie swung by the Live From Happy studio to perform Hell (How Easy Love Leaves) which she plans to release soon as a follow up to her EP ‘for Geoff Dyer’ — released in 2021.
Flying solo at Happy Studios, she carried the song with her energetic guitar playing and stunning vocal performance. Hell (How Easy Love Leaves) is like a poem to yourself that affirms a relationship is over, however you rest well knowing you can take it as a sign to move on.
Hell (How Easy Love Leaves) was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.
Even stripped back to electric guitar and vocal in the Happy studio, Tiarne launched into her unreleased track with gusto.
Here’s what Tiarnie had to say about Hell (How Easy Love Leaves) before taking to the stage::
“I was dating a boy last year who broke up with me for Jesus. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it absolutely sucked for me. So this song is about getting your heart completely broken on Christmas day.”
Check out the performance below:
For more on Tiarnie, head over to her Instagram.