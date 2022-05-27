Hailing from the South Coast, Tiarnie recently visited the Live from Happy studios. She brought in an unreleased track called Hell (How Easy Love Leaves): a captivating jangly, indie-rock ballad about losing love.

Just before heading off overseas on a huge trip, Tiarnie swung by the Live From Happy studio to perform Hell (How Easy Love Leaves) which she plans to release soon as a follow up to her EP ‘for Geoff Dyer’ — released in 2021.

Flying solo at Happy Studios, she carried the song with her energetic guitar playing and stunning vocal performance. Hell (How Easy Love Leaves) is like a poem to yourself that affirms a relationship is over, however you rest well knowing you can take it as a sign to move on.

Hell (How Easy Love Leaves) was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.