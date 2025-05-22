A24 & Alex Garland Are Bringing ‘Elden Ring’ to Life in a Live-Action Epic

The visionary behind ‘Civil War’ takes on FromSoftware’s brutal dark fantasy—and it’s going to be legendary

A24 is diving deeper into the world of video game adaptations, this time teaming up with Bandai Namco Entertainment for a live-action Elden Ring film.

The project will be written and directed by Alex Garland, the visionary behind Civil War and Warfare, marking another bold collaboration between the filmmaker and the studio.

Based on the dark fantasy RPG developed by FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki and co-created by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, Elden Ring immerses players in the war-torn Lands Between, a realm plunged into chaos after the shattering of the powerful Elden Ring.

The game, which sold over 30 million copies and won multiple Game of the Year awards, is known for its rich lore, brutal difficulty, and sprawling open world filled with dragons, dungeons, and nightmarish bosses.

The news was first reported by The InSneider.

Garland’s adaptation signals A24’s continued push into bigger-budget films, following the success of Civil War and upcoming projects like Marty Supreme (starring Timothée Chalamet) and The Smashing Machine (featuring Dwayne Johnson).

The studio has also recently announced a live-action Death Stranding film with A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski, further cementing its commitment to high-profile game adaptations.

An Elden Ring spinoff, Nightreign, is set to launch May 30, while Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition—a complete package including the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC—will arrive later this year for Nintendo Switch 2.

Garland, repped by WME and Goodman Genow, will produce alongside Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Martin, and Vince Gerardis.

With Garland’s signature atmospheric storytelling and A24’s flair for bold cinema, this adaptation could be the dark fantasy epic fans have been waiting for.

Get keen!