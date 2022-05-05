The 11 best erotic short stories

Wanna get hot, but only have a hot sec? These 11 erotic short stories are guaranteed aphrodisiacs for everyone that’s in the mood for a quickie.

We’ve covered the best erotic novels in great detail, but it’s 2022, baby: who’s got another second to spare? Erotic short stories can get you all steamy without taking up your whole weekend and thankfully, there’s plenty to pick from.

In fact, the bounty is so large that we’ve narrowed it down to 11 of the very best erotic short stories and anthologies. Looking for the ‘climax’ in the plot, but not in the mood to wait? You’ve come to the right place!

Fiona Zedde – To Italy With Love

After being stuck inside for the past couple of years, you’re probably just as eager to go on a holiday as you are to get your rocks off. Where better than the Amalfi Coast? Iris’ errand to attend a friend’s wedding seems pretty pedestrian at first, until she meets a younger, provocative counterpart.

BUY HERE

FIONA ZEDDE

TO ITALY WITH LOVE AND OTHER STORIES

Brandy Bush – The Roommate

When a college student meets her new roommate, she thinks she’s hit the jackpot. That was until she met her roommate’s parents. If you’re chasing after a particular ‘parents of friends’ kink, The Roommate will give you everything you need and more.

BUY HERE

BRANDY BUSH

THE ROOMMATE

Kyra Davis – Just One Night

It’s the promise of so many of these stories: one night of throwing inhibitions to the wind. And where better to do exactly that than in Las Vegas. A little bit longer than most of the books on this list, but the payoff is worth it.

BUY HERE

KYRA DAVIS

JUST ONE NIGHT

Nancy Madore – Enchanted

Got some pent up royal court fantasies? Here’s your chance to indulge in them. A princess lured into an erotic love triangle. A curious young wife gets disciplined in all the right ways. You get the picture. This anthology of erotic short stories are fairy tales that delve delectably into darkness and danger.

BUY HERE

NANCY MADORE

ENCHANTED

Emmanuelle de Maupassant – Scarlet

Hans Christian Andersen’s The Red Shoes will never be the same again. When our unnamed protagonist leaves her deadbeat husband at home to go to a wedding, she gets a lot more than she bargained for. Scarlet explores what it truly means to give in to your desires.

BUY HERE

EMMANUELLE DE MAUPASSANT

SCARLET

Rachel Kramer Bussel (editor) – The Big Book of Orgasms: 69 Sexy Stories

Subtle, right? If you wanna read some stories about getting off, this is the book for you. In this massive anthology, the world’s top erotica authors spell out their triple-X-rated orgasm tales. Truly a collection of erotic short stories lie no other.

BUY HERE

RACHEL KRAMER BUSSEL (EDITOR)

THE BIG BOOK OF ORGASMS: 69 SEXY STORIES

Susie Bright (editor) – Bitten

Erotica and fantasy is a match made in heaven. Once you’ve recovered from the 69 orgasms above, you can sink your teeth into erotic short stories that blend gothic themes with mystical characters — but don’t you worry — there are still plenty of forbidden sexual interludes.

BUY HERE

SUSIE BRIGHT (EDITOR)

BITTEN

Nicole Falls – F*ck and Fall in Love

I guess we can add F*ck and Fall in Love to the list of the none-too-subtle erotic short stories, but we’re here for a good time, not a long time, right? When a businesswoman meets a bouncer, she slips him a key to her hotel room. At novella-length, you can enjoy this ride for a while.

BUY HERE

NICOLE FALLS

F*CK AND FALL IN LOVE

Rachel Kramer Bussel (editor) – Best Women’s Erotica of the Year

Again edited by Rachel Kramer Bussel, this anthology brings distinctly female-focused energy to the erotic genre. Cleverly subverting the expected behaviours of women, these unforgettable female characters follow their impulses all the way to the extremes of fantasy.

BUY HERE

RACHEL KRAMER BUSSEL (EDITOR)

BEST WOMEN’S EROTICA OF THE YEAR

David Lehman (editor) – The Best American Erotic Poems

If a hot sec is simply too long to wait, this incredible collection of American erotic poetry — which spans 200 years — will get you where you need to go toot sweet! This remarkable collection features the work of Emily Dickinson, Walt Whitman, John Updike — and many more authors and poets that most would consider high-brow — proving that while their minds may be brilliant, they’re just as dirty as us mere mortals.

BUY HERE

DAVID LEHMAN (EDITOR)

THE BEST AMERICAN EROTIC POEMS

Ethan Radcliff, Aurelia Fray, and Jennifer Raygoza – Naughty Bedtime Stories: First Taste

And as the sun finally sets on this list, you’ll be in need of some nocturnal delights. Naughty Bedtime Stories should take pride of place on your bedside table just in case you need to reach over and… I’ll let you fill in the blanks. Sweet dreams!

BUY HERE

ETHAN RADCLIFF, AURELIA FRAY, AND JENNIFER RAYGOZA

NAUGHTY BEDTIME STORIES: FIRST TASTE