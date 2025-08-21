Beyond Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown’s joyful new Journey

From Hollywood headlines to a quiet farm life, the couple begins their most important adventure.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have opened their hearts and their home, announcing the joyful adoption of their first child, a daughter, this summer.

The couple, who wed in an intimate ceremony this past May, shared their bliss in a simple statement, expressing their desire to begin this profound new journey of parenthood in “peace and privacy.”

At just 21 and 23, the pair are embracing a life far from the Hollywood glare on their farm in Georgia, a life now filled with new purpose.

While Brown prepares for the final season of the global phenomenon “Stranger Things” this winter, this personal milestone marks her most cherished role yet.

Similarly, Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, steps into a new spotlight: fatherhood.