Planned Parenthood demolish Kanye West following pro-life comments

Remember Kanye’s thoroughly cooked interview from this morning? Well, Planned Parenthood have promptly fired back at the rapper, following his disgusting comments on abortion.

“Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing,” the organisation’s director of Black leadership and engagement Nia Martin-Robinson announced.

Update on the Kanye saga: Planned Parenthood have absolutely roasted the rapper following his offensive pro-life comments to Forbes.

As a quick refresher, Presidential hopeful and artist Kanye West recently dropped this perspective in an interview with Forbes: “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work. [I am] pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible.”

In a matter of hours, Planned Parenthood were in touch with TMZ news to address the rapper’s deeply disturbing comments. “The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition,” Martin-Robinson stated.

“Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available.”

As a not-for-profit healthcare provider, Planned Parenthood deliver a wide spectrum of services, including; cancer screenings, wellness exams, birth control, and STD testing.

Read Planned Parenthood’s full response here.