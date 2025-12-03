DJO Continues Breakout Year

DJO, the musical persona of Joe Keery, launches a new project and tour film this week.

Actor-turned-musician Joe Keery, also known as DJO, keeps the momentum from a standout 2025 with the announcement of a new musical project and the premiere of Another Bite Tour (Part One).

Fans can catch the film on YouTube starting December 3 at 8 a.m. PST / 11 a.m. EST (AEDT: December 4).

The “Another Bite Tour (Part One)” film captures the energy of DJO’s live performances and his evolving sonic identity.

Known for blending synth-pop textures with indie rock sensibilities, Keery’s DJO project has steadily grown in acclaim, showcasing his dual talent as a performer and songwriter.

This latest release highlights tracks from his most recent music, exploring themes of reinvention, introspection, and creative freedom.

The film offers fans a front-row seat to his dynamic stage presence, combining cinematic visuals with the immediacy of live music.

With the premiere streaming globally on December 3 for U.S. audiences and AEDT December 4, 3 a.m. for Australian viewers, DJO is reinforcing his reputation as a genre-blending artist who thrives both on-screen and on stage.

This marks another exciting chapter in a year full of breakthroughs for Keery.

Fans are encouraged to tune in early on YouTube to experience the energy, emotion, and artistry of DJO’s latest work.