Swifties get two more vinyl editions – and a rare glimpse of Taylor’s navel lore

Taylor Swift’s belly button steals the show in new ‘Life of a Showgirl’ vinyl variants

Taylor Swift knows exactly how to get fans talking – and this time, it’s not just about the music.

The pop superstar has dropped two more alternate vinyl variants for her upcoming 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, and yes, the artwork finally gives us a clear look at her elusive belly button.

Swifties have long joked about the singer’s reluctance to flaunt her midriff – she once admitted she liked keeping a little mystery around her navel.

That’s why these latest covers, part of the ‘Baby That’s Show Business’ edition, feel like a wink straight to the fandom.

The two new vinyl options come in “lakeside beach blue sparkle” and “lovely bouquet golden,” each paired with a moody alternate cover featuring Swift in full showgirl glamour.

Together with Monday’s ‘Shiny Bug’ editions, that makes four distinct collectible pressings already, with the current drop available only until August 23 (and almost guaranteed to sell out before then).

Whether you’re here for the music, the merch, or just the belly button discourse, one thing’s clear: Taylor Swift remains the master of turning every album release into a cultural event.