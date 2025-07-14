CatVideoFest 2025 hits cinemas this August

Let’s be honest — where would we be without cat videos?

They’ve cured our bad days, derailed our productivity, and somehow made the internet a warmer, fuzzier place.

Now, the best of the best are heading to the big screen for CatVideoFest 2025, landing in over 150 cinemas across Australia on August 2 & 3.

Curated by filmmaker Will Braden, this year’s 74-minute compilation is packed with fresh chaos, feel-good rescues, iconic throwbacks, and viral royalty — including new clips from Simon’s Cat, a wholesome rescue from CatManChris, and even a peek at what might be the first-ever cat video, dating all the way back to 1887.

It’s loud, it’s proud, it’s unapologetically cat. And yes, there’s more than one cat-fluencer in the mix (hello, @ringodanyan IRL and French Fuse).

But here’s the best bit — every ticket sold helps raise money for cats in need. Since launching in North America in 2019, CatVideoFest has already raised over $170K for charity.

It’s only in cinemas, and only for one weekend — so if your idea of joy involves a room full of people watching cats being cats, this is your moment.

Tickets and more info here.