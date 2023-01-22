Billy Corgan, Alanis Morrisette and Axl Rose perform emotional tribute at Lisa Maries Memorial at Gracelands

Thousands gather at Gracelands to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley who will forever be remembered as a true icon in the hearts of her fans.

The sky was heavy and sombre as hundreds of mourners gathered at Graceland, the Memphis mansion inherited by Lisa Marie Presley from her father, the legendary Elvis Presley, to pay their final respects to the singer and icon.

The service began with a soulful rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’ by Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir, setting the tone for the emotional and poignant memorial. The Presley family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support in a statement written on the program, saying, “Our hearts are broken, Lisa, and we all love you.”

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, spoke at the service, calling her daughter “an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world.”

Mourners were treated to poignant performances by three of music’s most iconic figures, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins, Alanis Morrisette known for her hit ‘Ironic’, and Axl Rose, frontman of Guns N’ Roses, who paid musical homage to the beloved singer and songwriter.

Presley was laid to rest at Graceland before the memorial service, alongside the grave of her son, Benjamin Keough. The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, a close friend of Lisa Marie, delivered a eulogy and read a poignant poem titled ‘A Tribute To Their Children’, written by George Frost, son of British TV journalist David Frost, for his own father’s funeral service in 2014. The service was a fitting farewell to a woman who left an indelible mark on music and culture, and will forever be remembered as the one true daughter of Memphis.

Watch the service in full below. The Live filming takes place 11 minutes into the video.

On January 12, at the age of 54, Lisa Marie Presley tragically passed away after suffering cardiac arrest at her home. The beloved musician and icon will always be remembered for being a doting mother, and daughter of Memphis who had a huge inner strength and persevered through a life that was often difficult.