Venezuelan-born global pop sensation Danny Ocean swung by Happy Mag during his debut Australian tour

Now based in Miami, Danny’s music has taken the world by storm, racking up a staggering 10.3 billion global streams—23.4 million of which come from Australia alone. His hit single “Me Rehuso” has even gone Gold.

During his visit, Danny Ocean dropped by our studio to chat about his surprise EP, Venequia. Released on the 28th of Venezuela to align with the elections aimed at unseating a 25-year-long authoritarian regime, the EP is a deeply personal reflection on his enduring connection with his homeland. It’s a message of hope, channeling the collective emotions of his fellow Venezuelans as they grapple with issues of justice, peace, love, and the bonds that have been strained or broken by the country’s turmoil.

Danny Ocean isn’t just a legend in the realms of music, politics, and history—he’s was super keen to get a taste of Aussie culture (a Tim Tam Slam, anyone?). And just so you know, he’s an absolute sweetheart.

Cheers to tixel for making this interview possible.