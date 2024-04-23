Jet are poised to release their first album in 15 years

Iconic rockers Jet have teased their first album in over a decade with the imminent lead single ‘Hurry Hurry’

Australian rock band Jet are poised to make their long-awaited comeback, announcing plans to release their first album in 15 years in 2025.

It will mark the quartet’s follow-up to last album ‘Shaka Rock’, which arrived way back in 2009, and adds on to an illustrious few months for the newly reunited band.

In November, Jet was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, and elsewhere announced the 20-year anniversary tour in celebration of debut album ‘Get Born’.

That tour — which kicks off in May and will take the band to stops in Hobart, Fremantle and Canberra —will mark their first run of shows in five years.

The tour will see Jet perform smash hits from its namesake 2003 album, including ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’, ‘Look What You’ve Done’, and ‘Get Me Outta Here’.

“It’s time,” the band said of their upcoming project in a press statement, “we’re pretty excited to tell you that we’re working on a new Jet album.”

While the style and sound of the album is not yet known, Jet have teased fans with the imminent release of its lead single, ‘Hurry Hurry’, which will arrive next month.

Fans who attended Jet’s shows last year will have heard ‘Hurry Hurry’ performed as part of the setlist, though its arrival as a single is surely a taste of the greatness still yet to come.

Alongside their headline 20th anniversary shows, Jet are slated to perform at this year’s BASSINTHEGRASS festival in the Northern Territory, appearing on the lineup alongside Macklemore, The Jungle Giants, Bag Raiders and Ocean Alley, among others.

“We are looking forward to playing the old favourites and showing the people what we have been working,” Jet guitarist Cam Muncey told Happy Mag of their upcoming BASSINTHEGRASS set last month.

“A set usually needs a balance of songs and should generally start and end with a bang.”