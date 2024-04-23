LISTEN: Johnny Cash’s Unearthed Gem ‘Well Alright’ on Son’s Latest Album

A love letter to his wife June, and his struggle with addiction, Johnny Cash’s unreleased tracks that were recorded a decade before his death

John Carter Cash, son of the legendary Man in Black, has unearthed a treasure trove of Johnny Cash songs for a poignant new album titled ‘Songwriter.’

These tracks, recorded back in 1993 at LSI Studios in Nashville, lay dormant until now, waiting for their moment to shine.

The decision to dust off these musical relics stems from a desire to honour Cash’s legacy and shed light on his lesser-known works.

John Carter Cash, reflecting on his father’s skill as a songwriter, expressed a profound commitment to showcasing Cash’s enduring influence on American music.

“His writing voice specifically is a certain voice, that I think if America wants to know their history, that’s a good place to look,” he has shared.

With a deep reverence for his father’s craft, John Carter Cash meticulously stripped back these songs to their raw essence, highlighting Cash’s distinctive vocals and his emotive acoustic guitar.

The result is an intimate journey into the soul of one of America’s most iconic voices.

Joining John Carter Cash in this musical odyssey are esteemed musicians Marty Stuart, Dave Roe, and others, who lent their talents to bring these songs to life at the Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Their collaboration, rooted in a shared history with Cash, imbues the album with a sense of authenticity and reverence.

Among the tracks featured on ‘Songwriter’ is the spirited single ‘Well Alright,’ alongside gems like ‘I Love You Tonite,’ a tender tribute to Cash’s beloved wife June, and ‘Drive On,’ a poignant reflection on Cash’s personal struggles with pain and addiction.

As anticipation builds for the album’s release on June 28th, fans can expect a deeply personal and resonant journey through the heart and soul of Johnny Cash.

Through ‘Songwriter,’ John Carter Cash ensures that his father’s enduring legacy continues to captivate audiences, reminding us of the timeless power of the Man in Black’s music.