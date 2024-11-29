Interview: Loss, legacy and looking ahead with Deep Sea Arcade

Deep Sea Arcade’s Nic McKenzie sat down with Happy to talk about the reissue of Outlands , and how the band’s trajectory has changed over time

Outlands, Deep Sea Arcade’s debut 2012 album that saw them thrust into Australia’s indie music scene, is being re-released on vinyl through Impressed Recordings.

With just 185 copies, it’s a celebration of the band’s legacy, and how greatly that album impacted the Sydney music scene and Deep Sea Arcade’s fellow musicians.

As a way to reflect and honour the memory of band member Nick Weaver, the re-issue is a chance for both McKenzie and fans to remember and appreciate the music that the best friends made together, and enjoy the album all over again.

From the emotions behind the release to reflecting on loss to what’s coming up for the band, McKenzie gives us a rich and profound insight into the Deep Sea Arcade Experience.

Check out the interview below.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

DEEP SEA ARCADE: Today I’m working from home, trying to get some vocals recorded for our new album. Earlier, I took my dog for a walk and kicked her very ‘loved’ football around the park.

She’s a Border Collie/Kelpie/German Wirehaired Pointer, so she has the energy of three working dogs and sort of resembles a scruffy-faced puppet from a Jim Henson movie

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from. What do you love about it?

DEEP SEA ARCADE: I’m from the Inner West of Sydney. Ok, beside the outrageous cost of living, I love the music venues. I love the cafes & bars.

I really like riding my bike and getting on the ferry and going over to Manly. I think that’s a really good thing about living in a harbour city.

I love collecting records so I’m often at markets like Rozelle markets or Glebe and I’m particularly fond of Mitchell Rd Antiques.

I really like the record store trail on King St and Enmore Rd Newtown, especially Repressed, Papa Disquo & Halcyon Daze.

I love the proximity to Wollongong, which I feel has become a very important hub of the indie music scene in NSW.

HAPPY: Outlands became such a defining album in the indie rock scene. What does it feel like revisiting those tracks with this reissue, especially after more than a decade?

DEEP SEA ARCADE: Revisiting Outlands with this reissue has been a bit of an emotional experience.

For the first time, I’ve been able to listen to the album almost objectively—like it was created by another artist—and I’ve fallen in love with it all over again.

It sparked a renewed excitement to play the songs live and work on those extensions of certain sections, transitions and bits where we can jam out.

Hearing the test pressings and listening to the entire record back-to-back was pretty special in a way that I hadn’t anticipated.

Going back into the stems and isolating individual parts was a great way to reminisce, especially about recording with Nick Weaver, who sadly passed away in 2021.

It’s been meaningful to revisit those memories. I’ve also enjoyed teaching new band members how to play the record.

We recently performed at a festival in regional Victoria and have a national tour planned for March 2025.

We’ll also be debuting a single from the new album during the tour, which makes this whole journey feel like a bridge between the past and the future.

HAPPY: The remix of “Girls (Re-Fascinated)” by Johnny Mackay breathes new life into the track. What was the intention behind reimagining certain songs, and how did you choose who to collaborate with?

DEEP SEA ARCADE: I’m glad you think so, I really enjoyed listening to what Johnny did with that. When I listened to the isolated stems from Outlands, it brought back a lot of good memories of recording it.

As someone who loves electronic music and sampling, I realised there was an opportunity to rework these songs, giving them a fresh spin while still honouring the original compositions.

I reached out to a few DJs and producers I really admire, including Johnny, many of whom have either influenced me or directly collaborated with me on our upcoming record.

Their involvement made the project more meaningful, creating a bridge between our past and future work.

It’s been a positive, forward-thinking way to celebrate our earlier music while embracing new interpretations. So far, we’ve done remixes with Lord Fascinator, Raindrop, Barely Passable, and Vlossom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deep Sea Arcade (@deepseaarcadeband)

HAPPY: Losing Nick Weaver was a significant moment for the band. How has his memory influenced the process of both reissuing Outlands and creating your upcoming album?

DEEP SEA ARCADE: It was devastating – one of the saddest moments in both my personal and creative life. When you’ve been writing songs with someone since you were kids, you just know them so well.

You instinctively understand what the other person will think about your choices, and their voice is always in your head. So whenever I work on something, I can hear what Nick would think or suggest.

I’ve been loving working with Jay Watson (Tame Impala, Pond) on the new record – he’s been an amazing collaborator.

I also remembered how much Nick admired Jay’s work and how much he would have loved to be in the room, playing bass alongside his drumming.

That’s something I would have enjoyed seeing too – Nick would have been on the next plane to Perth in a heartbeat. It was a bittersweet realisation.

HAPPY: Outlands has earned its place as an indie classic. How do you think the Sydney music scene has evolved since its release, and where do you see Deep Sea Arcade fitting into today’s landscape?

DEEP SEA ARCADE: Wow thanks! Ahead of being a musician, I’m first and foremost a massive music fan. I love watching gigs, interviewing bands and taking photos.

I love putting on events and I especially love to watch musicians grow and achieve their dreams.

I’ve always stayed very close to the music scene, so when it comes to putting out my own music it was never hard to slot back in with contemporary artists whether they be on the East or West coast.

I feel like the music community in Australia is stronger than ever and I think that musicians are speaking and meeting online now more than ever before.

If you hear a song you like, find that band and slip into their DM’s. Next minute you’ll be on tour together and having beers in each other’s gardens.

HAPPY: The collaboration with Jay Watson of Tame Impala on your next album is huge. What has working with him brought to the sound, and how do you see this new project building on your past work?

DEEP SEA ARCADE: Working with Jay Watson has been incredibly inspiring from day one.

His unique sense of rhythm and playing style is probably the most notable difference on this album, especially since he’s playing the rhythm section for most of it.

His approach to rhythm has contributed to some of my all-time favourite albums.

Our collaboration actually started through a shared passion for gear – Jay is an avid collector with a constantly evolving inventory of equipment and outboard effects.

Sometimes he’ll send me photos of unusual pieces of gear he’s using on the tracks, some of which look more at home in an aircraft hangar at Area 51 than a recording studio.

The way he uses these devices to colour the sound is fascinating. Sound treatment has a way of evoking powerful, nostalgic triggers, creating a sense of familiarity.

Jay has this uncanny ability to reference and capture classic sounds, almost like how a Polaroid or certain film stocks can transport you to a different time – whether it’s backward or forward.

HAPPY: Reflecting on your early days touring with bands like Modest Mouse and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, what are some of your fondest memories from that era? How did those experiences shape your identity as a band?

DEEP SEA ARCADE: One of the most valuable aspects was watching these legendary artists perform and learning from their stage presence and professionalism.

Sharing the stage with musicians I’d admired since I was a kid was humbling and made me realise just how much room we had to grow as a band.

We got a good view of how they managed the demands of touring, which just makes you respect the art of performance and the importance of staying grounded.

It seems that being a ‘rockstar’ isn’t just about commanding the stage but also about being a kind, respectful human being offstage.

I remember discovering that one of Noel’s bandmates had been in The Zutons, the band that wrote “Valerie”, later made famous by Amy Winehouse.

Standing there with him and the man who wrote “Wonderwall”, I couldn’t help but think, ‘How the hell is this happening to me? Keep it together man!’

HAPPY: You’ve got a limited vinyl reissue coming out, which always holds a certain nostalgia for fans. What makes vinyl so special for you, both as listeners and as creators?

DEEP SEA ARCADE: Vinyl holds a special place for me – it’s like the musical equivalent of boarding a plane or sitting down in a cinema.

There’s a unique pleasure in surrendering to an experience, and when you play a vinyl record, you’re committing to discovering and appreciating the full body of work from start to finish without skipping forward.

It’s a liberating feeling to let go of that sense of control, allowing yourself to simply enjoy the moment.

That moment is something truly awesome, both as a listener and as a creator.

HAPPY: Looking back, Outlands is full of swirling guitars, ethereal vocals, and a psychedelic atmosphere. When you revisit the album today, do you hear new layers that you might not have appreciated at the time?

DEEP SEA ARCADE: Yeah! When I listened the other day, getting the test pressings back, I liked how angular the guitars are in songs like “All The Kids” and some parts of “Lonely In Your Arms”.

I was like ‘Oh shit, I’m in a rock band,’ but then it opens up into these cinematic moments like “Together” and somehow it works as a coherent whole.

I never really realised that before, that it is coherent. When you’re really close to something you can’t actually hear the sound of it anymore.

It’s kind of like looking at an old photo of yourself that you didn’t appreciate at the time but, with distance, you realise you actually scrubbed up alright.

HAPPY: With new tracks on the horizon, what excites you most about the direction Deep Sea Arcade is heading? Can fans expect any surprises or shifts in style on the upcoming album?

DEEP SEA ARCADE: There’s still that strong love for classic songwriting – piano-led pieces and acoustic-driven songs that spiral into psychedelic jam-outs – but we’re also incorporating darker, synth-wave vibes that add a fresh twist.

Playing with the new live band has been incredibly inspiring as well. They’ve brought their unique energy and flair to the live shows while staying true to the recordings and original parts.

You can expect a few surprises and some new extensions of tracks with face-melting jams and transitions.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

DEEP SEA ARCADE: Dogs, making music, watching music, underpriced rack-mounted audio equipment, dogs, records and ice cream.