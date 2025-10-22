David Chase plunges into CIA’s Darkest Secrets with ‘Project: MKUltra’

The ‘Sopranos’ creator explores the real-life mind control program for HBO.

The mastermind behind television’s most iconic antihero is turning his gaze to America’s shadowy underbelly.

David Chase, the visionary creator of ‘The Sopranos,’ is developing a chilling limited series for HBO titled ‘Project: MKUltra.’

The thriller will plunge into the unsettling true story of Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA’s real-life “Black Sorcerer.”

As the head of the MKUltra program during the Cold War, Gottlieb orchestrated dangerous, often deadly, mind-control experiments using LSD on unwitting subjects, inadvertently birthing a psychedelic counterculture.

Based on John Lisle’s book, this project marks Chase’s highly anticipated return to series television, promising a dark exploration of power, manipulation, and the twisted experiments that blurred the lines of reality.