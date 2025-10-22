Charli XCX set to join Dakota Johnson’s first film as Director

Fresh off brat summer, Charli continues her acting ascent in the director’s debut feature.

Pop’s most electrifying chameleon, Charli XCX, is poised to conquer a new frontier: the silver screen under a first-time director.

Fresh off the seismic success of her ‘brat’ era and a viral, soul-baring collaboration with Lorde, the singer is in talks to join the cast of ‘A Tree Is Blue’.

The project marks the directorial debut of actress-producer Dakota Johnson.

This move solidifies Charli’s burgeoning acting portfolio, hot on the heels of her role in the A24 film ‘The Moment’ alongside Kylie Jenner.

While plot details remain shrouded in secrecy, the casting signals a compelling fusion of pop’s avant-garde edge with Hollywood’s new directorial vision, proving Charli’s creative ambitions are truly limitless.