Australian tennis legend Ash Barty announces shock retirement from tennis

In an unexpected announcement on social media this afternoon, Ash Barty has confirmed she will be hanging up the racquet.

Australia will have to get used to being average at tennis again, because World number one tennis player, Ash Barty has confirmed her retirement from the sport.

The decision was made public this afternoon when Barty posted an interview with former tennis player Casey Dellacqua, to announce that she is will pursue other ventures.

“It’s something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” an emotional Barty told Dellacqua. “I’m so happy and I’m so ready. And I just know at the moment in my heart, for me as a person, this is right.”

“I know I’ve done this before, but in a very different feeling. And I’m so grateful to everything that tennis has given me it’s given me all of my dreams possible, but I know that the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams,” she continued.

Since her return to tennis in 2016, Barty won three Grand Slams including Wimbledon in 2021, and the Australian Open at the beginning of this year.