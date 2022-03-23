Dolly Parton is set to produce and star in ‘Run Rose Run’ film adaptation

Run Rose Run is one of the most anticipated novels of the year. The film adaptation has just been greenlit, with Dolly Parton set to produce and star.

Eleven-time Grammy-winning, two-time Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter Dolly Parton is set to make a comeback to the big screen, starring in and co-producing Run Rose Run.

In a new dream team collaboration from Dolly Parton and best-selling author, James Patterson, the novel has already found its home in the much-coveted number one spot on the NYT bestsellers list. Reese Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine, has just announced that it will produce the film adaptation of the novel.

Run Rose Run follows the story of a young singer-songwriter who comes to Nashville to pursue her dreams of becoming a country music star. As a star on the rise, and running from a past and secrets she desperately wants to hide, Rose’s journey unfolds as she heads towards a future she believes holds her destiny. In true James Patterson thriller style, mystery and intrigue follow.

Reese Witherspoon’s media company hello sunshine is set to take the lead on production, with both Parton and Patterson to co-produce.

In an interview with Variety, Witherspoon said:

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage, Run Rose Run is a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honoured to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

We're so excited to produce (and have @DollyParton star in! 😍) the film adaptation of #RunRoseRun, a story about an aspiring country singer who finds out the music industry can be just as heartbreaking as the secret she’s carrying. 🎶 @JP_Books https://t.co/o0LrWkzdSs — Hello Sunshine (@hellosunshine) March 21, 2022

Want to get stuck into the book before the movie comes out? It can be found locally here.