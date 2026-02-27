BARAKA THE KID is back with his most personal project yet

If you know BARAKA THE KID, you know he doesn’t hold back.

A big J. Cole fan, he’s carved his own path through endless grind, honest storytelling, and songs that don’t shy away from vulnerability.

You can hear it in the way he talks about grief, resilience, and finding purpose – but filtered through his own Melbourne-Congolese experience, so it’s unmistakably him.

Born in Congo and shaped by Melbourne’s live scene, Baraka blends alt-rap, R&B, and atmospheric hip-hop into music that’s cinematic but still hits like a punch to the gut.

He’s a 7× Music Victoria nominee and 4× award winner, and he’s already performed at the Australian Open and the 2024 Music Victoria Awards.

His new album, IF TOMORROW NEVA COMES, drops today (February 27), and it’s his most personal work yet. Tracks like ‘Count On You, ‘Last Night I Cried,’ and ‘Millions’ mix soul, storytelling, and high-energy rap, all while feeling completely lived-in.

On February 28, he’ll bring it to the stage with his first-ever full band at Pako Festa (Geelong) – expect all the feelings, big energy, and a show that feels like he’s letting you into his world.

Unapologetically real – BARAKA THE KID is an artist to watch – listen to IF TOMORROW NEVA COMES below.