[gtranslate]
Music

Gnarls Barkley return with first new track in 18 years, ‘Pictures’

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

After nearly two decades, Gnarls Barkley are back.

After nearly two decades away, Gnarls Barkley – the unlikely but brilliant pairing of vocalist CeeLo Green and producer Danger Mouse – have returned with a brand-new track, ‘Pictures.’

Their first original material since 2008, the song previews their long-awaited third and reportedly final album, Atlanta, out 6 March.

‘Pictures’ is classic Gnarls Barkley: a playful, experimental swirl of soul, pop, and a little bit of chaos.

It’s inspired by CeeLo’s teenage memories of riding Atlanta’s MARTA trains, a nostalgic touchstone that helps ground the duo’s often whimsical, genre-bending sound.

CeeLo calls it “like starting over – like we’ve come right back to where it all began,” and it really does feel like a homecoming.

In the years since their last album, both artists have stayed busy. CeeLo has released solo albums, collaborated with everyone from T.I. to Eminem, and been a familiar face on The Voice.

Danger Mouse has solidified his status as one of modern music’s most adventurous producers, working with Black Thought, Karen O, and a slew of genre-crossing projects.

With ‘Pictures,’ Gnarls Barkley remind us why their collaboration was always special – take a listen it’s worth the wait.

 

 

 

 

Related