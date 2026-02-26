Gnarls Barkley return with first new track in 18 years, ‘Pictures’

After nearly two decades, Gnarls Barkley are back.

After nearly two decades away, Gnarls Barkley – the unlikely but brilliant pairing of vocalist CeeLo Green and producer Danger Mouse – have returned with a brand-new track, ‘Pictures.’

Their first original material since 2008, the song previews their long-awaited third and reportedly final album, Atlanta, out 6 March.

‘Pictures’ is classic Gnarls Barkley: a playful, experimental swirl of soul, pop, and a little bit of chaos.

It’s inspired by CeeLo’s teenage memories of riding Atlanta’s MARTA trains, a nostalgic touchstone that helps ground the duo’s often whimsical, genre-bending sound.

CeeLo calls it “like starting over – like we’ve come right back to where it all began,” and it really does feel like a homecoming.

In the years since their last album, both artists have stayed busy. CeeLo has released solo albums, collaborated with everyone from T.I. to Eminem, and been a familiar face on The Voice.

Danger Mouse has solidified his status as one of modern music’s most adventurous producers, working with Black Thought, Karen O, and a slew of genre-crossing projects.

With ‘Pictures,’ Gnarls Barkley remind us why their collaboration was always special – take a listen it’s worth the wait.