New Music Friday featuring Gordon’s Grandson, RISSA and Paul Dempsey

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you.

Here’s what’s spinning.

Paul Dempsey – Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II

The Something For Kate frontman is back, mic in hand and inhibitions out the window. Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II is Dempsey’s love letter to imperfection — a sincere dive into the art of covering songs you probably shouldn’t.

From Cher (heads up – Dempsey is channeling the goddess of pop big time – and nails it) to R.E.M. to Max Q, no genre is safe as he tears through the classics in their original keys, acoustic guitar in tow. Recorded at home and gloriously messy, it’s the ultimate reminder that karaoke should never be too perfect.

Gordon’s Grandson – ‘6pm’

Melbourne’s golden boy of bedroom pop returns with 6pm, his most romantic cut yet — a hazy, heart-stirring ode to first dates and fleeting connections. With nods to ‘60s production and Lennon-esque vocals, the triple j

Unearthed fave shows off a knack for turning simple moments into cinematic soundscapes. It’s the kind of song that plays on loop in your head — and your heart — long after it ends.

RISSA – Where Love Once Was (EP)

Eora/Sydney’s R&B powerhouse RISSA glides through the phases of love on her new EP Where Love Once Was. Written in just three days, the project drips with warmth and emotional clarity — from the blissed-out romance of ‘All I Need to the heartbreak’ and hard-won healing of ‘Strangers Again’.

Think Cleo Sol meets Snoh Aalegra, wrapped in honeyed harmonies and soul-soaked production. A major moment for one of Australia’s most exciting voices.

K2 The B + CJR – Barunga

Proud, powerful, and full of fire — Barunga reimagines the iconic Barunga Statement through the voices of the next generation. Mentored by J-MILLA and Yung Milla, young First Nations artists K2 The B and CJR turn political legacy into a catchy, anthemic banger that demands to be felt.

Recorded live at the 2025 Barunga Festival, it’s a track that radiates strength, community, and unstoppable energy. Watch here.