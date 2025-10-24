New Music Friday featuring Gordon’s Grandson, RISSA and Paul Dempsey

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday
Paul Dempsey – Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II
The Something For Kate frontman is back, mic in hand and inhibitions out the window. Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II is Dempsey’s love letter to imperfection — a sincere dive into the art of covering songs you probably shouldn’t.
From Cher (heads up – Dempsey is channeling the goddess of pop big time – and nails it) to R.E.M. to Max Q, no genre is safe as he tears through the classics in their original keys, acoustic guitar in tow. Recorded at home and gloriously messy, it’s the ultimate reminder that karaoke should never be too perfect.
Gordon’s Grandson – ‘6pm’
Melbourne’s golden boy of bedroom pop returns with 6pm, his most romantic cut yet — a hazy, heart-stirring ode to first dates and fleeting connections. With nods to ‘60s production and Lennon-esque vocals, the triple j
Unearthed fave shows off a knack for turning simple moments into cinematic soundscapes. It’s the kind of song that plays on loop in your head — and your heart — long after it ends.
RISSA – Where Love Once Was (EP)
Eora/Sydney’s R&B powerhouse RISSA glides through the phases of love on her new EP Where Love Once Was. Written in just three days, the project drips with warmth and emotional clarity — from the blissed-out romance of ‘All I Need to the heartbreak’ and hard-won healing of ‘Strangers Again’.
Think Cleo Sol meets Snoh Aalegra, wrapped in honeyed harmonies and soul-soaked production. A major moment for one of Australia’s most exciting voices.
K2 The B + CJR – Barunga
Proud, powerful, and full of fire — Barunga reimagines the iconic Barunga Statement through the voices of the next generation. Mentored by J-MILLA and Yung Milla, young First Nations artists K2 The B and CJR turn political legacy into a catchy, anthemic banger that demands to be felt.
Recorded live at the 2025 Barunga Festival, it’s a track that radiates strength, community, and unstoppable energy. Watch here.
KAURI – ‘Soldier In Me’ & ‘Younger’
With two new singles out today, KAURI stands firmly between introspection and empowerment. ‘Soldier In Me’ is a battle cry for inner resilience, while ‘Younger’ channels nostalgic vulnerability. Together they tease his forthcoming 2026 EP — a body of work steeped in cultural roots and emotional growth.
Smooth, soulful, and grounded in purpose, KAURI continues to carve his own lane in the Australian alt-R&B scene.
L-Fresh The Lion – Reincarnated (EP)
Reincarnated is a resurrection – L-Fresh The Lion channels heartbreak, loss, and rebirth into a project that’s equal parts gritty and graceful. Each track bleeds into the next like chapters in a survival story, fusing hip-hop, soul, and poetic reflection into something deeply human. It’s a spiritual reset set to rhythm.
Georgia Scarlett – Finding My Destination
Meanjin/Brisbane-based country and folk artist Georgia Scarlett unveils a warming and inspiring new single, Finding My Destination. Blending country pop with heartfelt folk charm, the track arrives ahead of her debut album Rhythm of Life (Nov 28).
Warm acoustic strums, subtle electric guitar, banjo, harmonica, and steady percussion underscore her voice, celebrating growth, new experiences, and the journey of finding oneself.
Lillian King – In Your Long Shadow (Album)
Chicago-based songwriter Lillian King makes her breathtaking debut on Spencer Krug’s (Wolf Parade) label, Pronounced Kroog. In Your Long Shadow is an intimate meditation on grief and the light that follows it — a gentle, windswept folk album recorded in the wake of her father’s passing.
With sparse arrangements, lyrical honesty, and the kind of emotional gravity that stays with you, this is one to take on a quiet walk.
