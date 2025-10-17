New Music Friday featuring Carla Geneve, 3%, Gordi and Fool Nelson

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you. Here’s what’s spinning.

Carla Geneve – Don’t Be Afraid

Carla Geneve delivers her most open-hearted work yet with Don’t Be Afraid. Inspired by Seamus Heaney’s final words, the album weaves piano-led tenderness and lyrical bravery into something raw and transcendent.

With Dan Carroll behind the desk, Geneve sheds perfectionism in favour of honesty – all courage, grace, and hard-earned light.

Fool Nelson – Bad Dreams

Fool Nelson are tearing through their Bad Dreams EP tour, celebrating today’s release with hook-heavy, heart-on-sleeve indie rock.

Produced by Andy Lawson and mastered by George Georgiadis, the record is all grit and charm – a soundtrack to staying grounded when anxiety and ambition collide. Big energy, bigger heart.

3% – These Days

3% return with their nostalgic gem ‘These Days,’ dripping in gleaming keys and golden-hour hooks. It’s a love letter to simpler times – shot through with gratitude and memory.

The Nick Rae–directed video, filmed at Sydney’s Clem’s Chicken Shop, captures community spirit at its core.

Tia Gostelow – Spring to Life (Low Lights Version)

Tia Gostelow strips it all back for Low Lights, offering a luminous reimagining of her earlier work.

With Matthew McGuffie on production, ‘Spring to Life’ reveals the warmth and vulnerability that sit beneath her polished pop surface – late-night introspection wrapped in golden, understated tones.

Gordi – Instant Life

‘Gordi’s ‘Instant Life’ is shimmering pop catharsis – written with Ryan Linvill and slimdan, and finished with Grammy-winner Peter Katis.

It’s an ode to numbness and the reckless urge to feel something. Atmospheric and intimate, Gordi once again proves she can bottle vulnerability and make it sound like escape.

Kootsie Don – Go Stupid

First Nations powerhouse Kootsie Don explodes with ‘Go Stupid’ – a whip-smart, attitude-drenched banger produced by Jayteehazard.

Fierce, funny, and unapologetically Blak, the track cements her as one of the sharpest voices in Aussie hip-hop. Eyes are already on her debut EP Play the Game, landing in 2026.

Paulina – Wrong Signal

Alt-pop-soul star Paulina links up with beatbox legend Tom Thum for ‘Wrong Signal,’ a confident new single exploring self-worth and miscommunication.

At 21, she’s already scooping awards and prepping for SXSW Sydney. With her soaring vocals and sharp production, Paulina’s rise feels as inevitable as it is exciting.

The Darlings Family Trust – Pristine

The Darlings Family Trust unveil ‘Pristine,’ a soulful, country-tinged reflection on pride, peace, and knowing when to let go.

Produced by Marcus Frangos and mixed by Bobby Bravington, it’s a mature, heartfelt single that hints at big things for their forthcoming album Truth Be Told.

Alice Ruby – Hitch Hiking

‘Hitch Hiking’ sees emerging indie-pop artist Alice Ruby at her most cinematic, and dreamy, delivering a lo-fi reverie of fleeting encounters and quiet sparks.

Strings, twang guitar, and bell percussion blur like film credits on the horizon. Following Cellophane and December, it’s another gem from a songwriter crafting her own indie-pop universe.