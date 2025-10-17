Audio-Technica lifts the lid on life inside Japan’s headphone HQ with engineer Shiwaku Nonomi

“I just make good sound”– A day with Audio-Technica’s headphone guru

For the first time in its 63-year history, Audio-Technica has opened its doors to the world, inviting cameras into its Machida headquarters for a rare behind-the-scenes look at the art of headphone engineering.

The new short documentary, premiering on Audio-Technica Japan’s YouTube channel, follows veteran engineer Shiwaku Nonomi through a typical day designing the brand’s latest open-back R-series headphones.

“I make good sound — like in headphones,” Nonomi says, laughing off the complexity of her craft. But beneath the modesty lies a meticulous process, one that sees engineers oversee everything from prototyping to tuning, ensuring every diaphragm, every airflow nuance, hits perfection.

The film doesn’t just explore the science — it delves into the emotional connection Nonomi feels toward her creations. “Thinking this is going out into the world – that’s such a joyful feeling. At one Headphone Festival, I was talking to a customer, and when I mentioned ‘Actually, I helped create this series,’ they said ‘Ah!’ and started to cry. It was really moving,” she recalls.

Balancing passion and precision isn’t without its challenges. “Listening to music has become work for me,” she admits, though a few treasured songs still cut through the analysis. Between headphone testing and late-night lemon sours in Tokyo’s listening bars, the film paints a tender portrait of the person behind the pristine sound.

The documentary is now streaming on Audio-Technica’s YouTube channel.