The Wombats light up the Hordern Pavilion with neon nostalgia and new energy

The Wombats brought euphoric, all-ages celebration of indie joy to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion

From the first punchy chord of ‘Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come,’ The Wombats turned Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion into a neon-soaked indie playground.

Frontman Murph bounded across the stage with his trademark grin, immediately igniting a crowd that spanned generations — OG fans shoulder-to-shoulder with fresh faces discovering the Liverpool trio for the first time.

Touring off the back of their sixth studio album Oh! The Ocean, the band delivered a cinematic, finely tuned setlist that balanced nostalgic anthems with fresher cuts.

‘Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)’ and ‘Let’s Dance to Joy Division’ hit with unfiltered joy — the latter punctuated by a surreal, hilarious moment when a gang of people in wombat costumes stormed the stage, bouncing and boogying alongside the band.

The room erupted into laughter, confetti-level cheers, and a shared sense of silliness that summed up everything great about a Wombats gig.

But this wasn’t just a trip down memory lane. Newer tracks like ‘Lemon to a Knife Fight,’ ‘Ready for the High,’ and I’f You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You’ carried the same melodic punch and lyrical wit that made fans fall for the band nearly two decades ago.

Even the deep cuts — ‘Cheetah Tongue,’ ‘1996,’ and ‘Method to the Madness’ — landed with intention, woven neatly between the big hitters.

Visually, the show matched the band’s kinetic energy: neon strobes pulsed across oceanic backdrops, echoing the aesthetic of Oh! The Ocean.

The crowd was electric, their voices often overtaking Murph’s, and by the encore the Hordern felt less like a concert hall and more like a collective fever dream of euphoria and nostalgia.

There were a few brief lulls — transitions between slower moments slightly softened the pace — but The Wombats’ chemistry never faltered. Murph’s banter was sharp, bassist Tord’s stoic cool provided balance, and Dan’s drums anchored it all with propulsive precision.

For a band now deep into their second decade, The Wombats proved they’re still masters of the feel-good chaos they helped define — capable of throwing a party that feels both gloriously familiar and thrillingly alive.

Oh! The Ocean (Extended Version) is out 5th December – dive back in and relive the magic, and check out their North American & UK Tour dates below:

