Marc Burford on new album ‘Hope and Heart,’ country life, and enduring creativity.

The sound of Hope and Heart.

From the quiet chaos of a Hampshire morning to the expansive soundscapes of his home studio, singer-songwriter Marc Burford channels life’s very real tensions into music.

His fresh album, Hope and Heart, is a raw and resonant collection born from this philosophy.

Drawing on inspirations like Neil Young and Bob Dylan, Burford explores the delicate balance between pain and joy, grounding his songs in a hard-won optimism.

Recorded at his own Sunrise Sound Studio with a close-knit circle of collaborators, the album is a testament to community and resilience.

In his own words, it’s about “holding on to hope” and creating a space where beauty and hardship can coexist, proving that even on an ordinary Tuesday, there is light to be found.

Happy: What’d you get up to today?

Marc Burford: As I type this its 9.30am. Today started with complete chaos, rushing to get my son ready for school, whilst trying to remember things that I cant afford to forget about.

Like dropping my car off at the garage because someone drove into the back f it after work last week. All “grown up” worries which ive never completely got my head around. I think its called be organised.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

Burford: I live in a little sleepy village called “Palestine” in the south of England with my wife Chloe and son Ziggy oh and two cats Chickpea and Spider! (cant forget the cats) I cant say we planned to settle here, I had grand visions of us living in some LA mansion or a trendy villa in Ibiza, but life will throw you curve balls especially in music and I’ve come to embrace the quirks of country life.

Im lucky to have my recording studio 2 miles from the house which overlooks lush English countryside and our house is next to Salisbury plain which is great for riding my motor cross bike over.

There also some amazing hearted people around here that ive had the fortune to befriend which in itself makes the area good to be around.

Happy: Who are the unsung heroes in your life, the people who aren’t on the credits but have kept you grounded through this album’s creation?

Burford: My grandad “Geege” and my Grandma “Neege” which sadly passed last year.

My grandad is still about though and used to be our band roadie for “Echotape”. Hes travelled around the world with me and has been the unwavering support from day one.

We’ve had so many fond memories over the years including getting drunk in Russia, accidentally driving into a nudist camp in Spain, Stealing a Spanish flag from the Embassy and getting chased by the Police, getting lost in San Francisco, seeing us play in front of 15,000 people and he’s 78 years old at the front of the gig!… I could go on.. But basically he’s been there to experience it all and i so grateful to have had him for all his support and to have been there with me for the journey. A true Legend.

Happy: Your album is called Hope and Heart. How does that concept of hope actively factor into your average Tuesday in Hampshire?

Burford: Hope shows up in the small things — a good cup of tea, a walk with my son, a nice text or the moment I catch a melody that feels right.

Living out here, you get space to breathe, to notice the good stuff. Hope and Heart isn’t just a title; it’s a way of looking at life. Even on an ordinary Tuesday, it’s about believing that there’s something meaningful in the mix of chaos and calm.

Happy: The creative path is rarely a straight line. What does a “creative obstacle” look like for you in 2025, and what’s your first step to overcoming it?

Burford: Doubt is probably my biggest obstacle — questioning whether what I’m creating is any good, or even if making music in 2025 still makes sense.

When those thoughts creep in, I try to remind myself that connection is what matters most. Even the roughest ideas have value, and every step of the process is part of something bigger.

Happy: Being a singer-songwriter, producer, and likely a lot more, how do you draw a line between “work” and “life,” or do they intentionally blend?

Burford: They blend, but i really struggle the the balance. The way my mind works i often get fixed on a direction or feel and that will pull me away from family life.

I will be there physically but not there in my head, I wont be able to come back until I’ve resolved the thought or idea in my mind. I sometimes feel I’m spread to thin across different areas of life. The line is drawn but things are affected.

Happy: As an independent artist, what’s the most rewarding part of your job, and what’s the most challenging reality people might not see?

Burford: The most rewarding thing is seeing a song I wrote in a quiet room find its way into someone else’s life — hearing that it meant something to them. That’s the magic.

The hardest part is juggling everything yourself — writing, recording, promoting, managing, all while trying to stay creative. There’s no safety net, but that also means you own every win, every mistake, every moment of growth.

Happy: If you could give one piece of hope to another creative person in Hampshire feeling overwhelmed by the grind, what would it be?

Burford: Keep going — even if it’s one small step at a time. Don’t measure success by numbers or timelines; measure it by truth. If what you’re making feels real to you, that’s the foundation. The rest will follow in its own time. Surround yourself with good people and protect your spark and collaborate!

Happy: What does being “real” or “authentic” mean to you, as an artist?

Burford: It means writing what’s true, even when it’s messy or uncertain. I don’t want to pretend to be someone I’m not — I’d rather write something raw that connects than something polished that doesn’t mean anything. Authenticity is about honesty — and I think listeners can always feel that.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Burford: Seeing growth within me, overcoming those hard moments in life and feeling proud about the journey. Also a good tea in the morning on a summers day is about as good as it gets!