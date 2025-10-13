Turtle Power! comes to Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Merge Universes in 2026.

The energy of New York Comic Con erupted as Wizards of the Coast and Nickelodeon unveiled a crossover that feels decades in the making: Magic: The Gathering is embracing Turtle Power.

Slated for a global launch on March 6, 2026, the Universes Beyond: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set will transport Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo from the sewers to the multiverse.

This isn’t just a card set; it’s a love letter to every iteration of the franchise, featuring the iconic heroes, their infamous foes like Shredder, and beloved allies including April O’Neil and Master Splinter.

From Kevin Eastman’s original borderless art to pixelated throwbacks and even a co-op “Turtle Team Up” mode, the set is designed to bridge generations.

For fans who grew up with the Turtles, it’s a chance to share those stories, one radical card at a time.