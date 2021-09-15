“Dirty and disturbed” duo Ren & Stimpy join ‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’

Ludosity have announced classic duo Ren & Stimpy as a single, joint character in upcoming platform fighter, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Joel Nyström, Ludosity’s project manager on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, revealed through a PlayStation blog post that classic cartoon characters Ren & Stimpy will be among the cast in their upcoming game. Maybe it’s an expected move, but the developers have chosen not to separate the pair into two playable characters, but merge them together as one instead.

Nyström says that of the cast of Nickelodeon characters they plan on using, there will be classic ones and others that are more current. I personally can’t wait to see what they do with The Fairly Odd Parents – I’d love to see one of Timmy’s attacks portrayed as a ‘wish’.

But right now it’s all about the “refreshingly dirty and disturbed” duo, Ren & Stimpy. As a self-professed ’90s kid, Nyström “absolutely loved The Ren & Stimpy Show growing up” and since everyone involved in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s creation wanted them to be included, it was a “no-brainer”.

Matías R. Singer, Game Designer at Fair Play Labs, who are working with Ludosity as co-developers, says of the duo: “They have a knack for using each other as weapons, which really helps the slapstick comedy of the show come to life.”

Nyström, meanwhile, describes them as separate characters with distinct personalities, but ultimately inseparable, so the choice to join them in the game allows for “special moves and playstyles”.

Ren & Stimpy are tagging in to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl! How the chaotic cohorts went from concept sketches to in-game fighters: https://t.co/pdS4rnWKnp pic.twitter.com/3ShueUKlA0 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 14, 2021

The post describes the pair as “slower than other characters” thanks to Ren’s elevated status atop Stimpy’s stocky shoulders. Despite that, they’re given multi-directional attacks, a bouncing log projectile, and a very fast ‘Down Strong’ to end matches with.

Despite the slow description, Ren & Stimpy are apparently “welcoming to even novice players” with a broad range of attacks making it “easier to land hits”.

Speaking of logs, apparently including the log from the Blammo advertisement was “so iconic [they] couldn’t conceive not including it as a Special move”. In fact, every one of their moves “is inspired by a particular scene of the show”.

Clearly we’re all in for a reference-filled trip of our favourite childhood shows once Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl releases in the ‘fall of 2021’, or the possibly leaked date of October 5th.