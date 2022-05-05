Final Games added to PlayStation Now

PlayStation Now is about to merge with the new PlayStation Plus and Sony has just announced the last three games to make it onto the service.

With five minutes to midnight (PlayStation Now will become part of PS Plus Extra and Premium in June), Sony announced the final three games being added to the service: Blasphemous, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and Soulcalibur VI.

Straight from the PlayStation Blog, all three will be ready to go on May 3, and it looks like they’ll be permanent additions. Great news if you like fighting games!

Naruto Shippuden 4 is the sixth (yes, sixth) and final instalment in the Ultimate Ninja Storm series and a treat for Naruto and fighting game fans.

Soulcalibur VI is the most recent in the sword fighting series and features all the usual character customisation and questionably clad fighters. This time around, it even has everyone’s favourite Witcher, Geralt of Rivia.

Blasphemous is a moody Metroidvania that will appeal to fans of Dead Cells. If Dead Cells is the 2D Dark Souls, this is the 2D Bloodborne. I wish I was playing it now.

While we don’t know every game that will make its way onto PS Plus, PlayStation claims it will include over 700 games in total. And that’s just the beginning, it’ll even be updated regularly. Here’s hoping all our favourites make it on.

If you’re already paying for a PS Now subscription, don’t fret: you’ll automatically upgrade to PS Plus Premium membership when the new subscription model goes live. If you want to find out more about what PS Plus entails and all its great features, you can find the details here.

The all-new PlayStation Plus model will launch on May 23 in Asian markets, June 1 in Japan, and June 13 and 22 for the Americas and Europe respectively. How great is being first in line?