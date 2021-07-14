‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ is gunning for ‘Super Smash Bros.’

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is an upcoming royal rumble style beat-em-up that looks to combine the frantic action of Super Smash Bros. with their own cast of famously warped characters.

Nickelodeon has always been known for their infamous brand of wacky cartoon violence. The surprising thing, considering the popularity of the genre, is that it’s taken this long for them to cook up something like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

The just-announced fighting video game appears to be taking a liberal dose of inspiration from Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series, which pioneered the art of bringing popular characters from diverse pop culture backgrounds into the same arena for maximum carnage.

For some of these characters the bridge to violent domination won’t be all that surprising. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are well-known for their ability to duke it out, and characters such as Invader Zim and Helga (Hey! Arnold) are defined by their fiery dispositions.

However, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will reportedly be bringing some far more left-field choices along for the ride. I never thought for a moment, in all my life, that I would be witness to a battle between Nigel Thornberry and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Just imagining each fighter’s unique ultimate move has my mind spiralling into a nostalgia-drenched black hole.

The battles themselves will take place in one of 20 different arenas, each inspired by a specific Nickelodeon property. This variety should ensure that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl won’t grow stale any time soon, especially considering what promises to be a large cast of playable characters.

I say what “what promises to be” because the full list of playable toons hasn’t been announced yet. The already announced characters are as follows:

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy)

SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Helga (Hey Arnold!)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will launch on the Nintendo Switch later this year. It will also release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.