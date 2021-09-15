News

The Met Gala is back, and so are the long-awaited memes

by Chloe Bartlett

Image: New York Post

On Monday, celebrities poured into NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2021 Met Gala, after the event was cancelled last year.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion“, and much like its predecessor “Notes on Camp“, the world has been blessed with a vast array of memes to sum up the night.

Celebs such as Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid expressed the dress code by going for vintage Hollywood glamour.

Others such as Cara Delevingne and Carolyn Maloney used the platform to advocate for women’s rights.

This year, the Met Gala’s organisers chose to employ their first-ever “meme correspondent,” in the form of Instagram jokester Saint Hoax.

As promised, here’s a wrap up of all the outlandish fashion statements of the night, as told by our favourite internet-dwellers and oh-so-talented photoshoppers.

Let’s start with co-chair Timothee Chalamet wearing converse with his fencing outfit:

Remember how I said Carolyn Maloney used her outfit to advocate for women’s rights? Well, this user wanted to make sure the congresswoman stood out:

Surprisingly, James Corden opted not to wear a mouse costume for the evening, and we’re disappointed:

Elon Musk’s partner Grimes really wants her green card, and she’s not afraid to fight for it:

Lil Nas X delivered a three-layered striptease to rival Lady Gaga’s 2019 paparazzi-hogging moment:

Frank Ocean even brought the baby robot from Twilight:

It would be inhumane to keep these Kim “grim reaper” Kardashian memes from you, so scroll at your heart’s desire:

 

Something users pointed out was a snub of what some may call true American fashion:

Check out a few more favourites that came from the evening:

And after all of these unforgettable outfits, naturally, people were praying for Rihanna to show up and save the day:

But the one to truly save the day was this golden retriever patiently waiting at the bottom of the stairs like a good boy:

At the end of the day, we have to hand it to the MET for concocting this exquisite theme and in turn, birthing these…intriguing outfits.

