The Met Gala is back, and so are the long-awaited memes

On Monday, celebrities poured into NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2021 Met Gala, after the event was cancelled last year.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion“, and much like its predecessor “Notes on Camp“, the world has been blessed with a vast array of memes to sum up the night.

Celebs such as Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid expressed the dress code by going for vintage Hollywood glamour.

Others such as Cara Delevingne and Carolyn Maloney used the platform to advocate for women’s rights.

This year, the Met Gala’s organisers chose to employ their first-ever “meme correspondent,” in the form of Instagram jokester Saint Hoax.

As promised, here’s a wrap up of all the outlandish fashion statements of the night, as told by our favourite internet-dwellers and oh-so-talented photoshoppers.

#MetGala #MetGala2021 After 2 years of anticipation, I’m ready for the memes: pic.twitter.com/5GHsNRyZWY — Real House Knife of Denver (@Grocerystore_ho) September 13, 2021

Let’s start with co-chair Timothee Chalamet wearing converse with his fencing outfit:

I CANT BE THE ONLY ONE THINKING THIS. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/b2uyd4Qyxs — aloe vera ✡︎ (@aloethereluv) September 13, 2021

Remember how I said Carolyn Maloney used her outfit to advocate for women’s rights? Well, this user wanted to make sure the congresswoman stood out:

Surprisingly, James Corden opted not to wear a mouse costume for the evening, and we’re disappointed:

You’re telling me the James Corden who harassed cars parked in the middle of a busy crosswalk while wearing a mouse onesie complete with tail, showed up to the Met Gala like……….this?!? pic.twitter.com/dk0GsiKjS4 — Quizás: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) September 13, 2021

Elon Musk’s partner Grimes really wants her green card, and she’s not afraid to fight for it:

technically grimes bringing a weapon to a completely unnecessary occasion is the most american thing ever and therefore she is extremely on theme https://t.co/fwN6wpzZf6 — sabrina 🧛🏻‍♀️🖤 (@_sabrinalana_) September 13, 2021

Lil Nas X delivered a three-layered striptease to rival Lady Gaga’s 2019 paparazzi-hogging moment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris (@mytherapistsays)

Frank Ocean even brought the baby robot from Twilight:

what is renesmee doing at the #metgala pic.twitter.com/Qp8IOHYzxW — twilight renaissance (@twilightreborn) September 13, 2021

It would be inhumane to keep these Kim “grim reaper” Kardashian memes from you, so scroll at your heart’s desire:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool pic.twitter.com/VnWOaTvm3X — Jamesus ⛪ (@Jimmycoco1) September 14, 2021

not my sleep paralysis demon being invited to the #metgala pic.twitter.com/NIPFXV5XvW — 𝕼𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖓 (@QuinnKeaney) September 14, 2021

me at whatever the hell Kim Kardashian is wearing at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kSYGrRHVko — kaye (@kayeisme) September 14, 2021

Something users pointed out was a snub of what some may call true American fashion:

ashley tisdale’s invite must’ve got lost in the mail bc we all know she would’ve ate everyone up with these looks pic.twitter.com/DxC6ir3ApN — karm¡n (@zaynsfuckbot) September 14, 2021

Check out a few more favourites that came from the evening:

he tossed off that comforter only to still give ✨nothing✨ i’m yelling https://t.co/a7ZmCABCPa — think 8-piece tw¡tter (@DebzRollcall) September 14, 2021

She’s at the ket gala https://t.co/s76WFJdRkl — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) September 13, 2021

robert pattinson at the met gala😍 #metgala pic.twitter.com/9Pcq2bDcVj — mar | RYLIE DAY (@J0KERSSH0E) September 13, 2021

Oh no! Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs of Nicki Minaj refusing to get vaccinated for the Met Gala! pic.twitter.com/hUVPN1IVBz — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) September 13, 2021

And after all of these unforgettable outfits, naturally, people were praying for Rihanna to show up and save the day:

crying shaking screaming throwing up BEGGING for rihanna to arrive and put me out of my misery — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 13, 2021

But the one to truly save the day was this golden retriever patiently waiting at the bottom of the stairs like a good boy:

Best look of the night hands down #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Z67NLELcgV — T ♡ (@aGHOSTappeared) September 14, 2021

At the end of the day, we have to hand it to the MET for concocting this exquisite theme and in turn, birthing these…intriguing outfits.

