Neil Young Pulls His Music From Amazon: A Protest Against Big Tech, Not Just Bad Sound

From Spotify to Amazon – A Call To Independence

Neil Young has never been one to bite his tongue and this week, he’s taking another stand.

The legendary singer-songwriter has announced that he’s pulling his entire catalogue from Amazon Music, following a blistering statement posted to his Neil Young Archives website.

“FORGET AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS. FORGET FACEBOOK. BUY LOCAL. BUY DIRECT. BEZOS SUPPORTS THIS GOVERNMENT. IT DOES NOT SUPPORT YOU OR ME,” he wrote.

The message leaves no room for ambiguity. Young’s frustration isn’t just with streaming platforms, but with the broader corporate and political systems behind them.

This isn’t Young’s first streaming standoff.

Back in 2022, he removed his music from Spotify in protest of the platform’s exclusive deal with Joe Rogan, accusing it of promoting COVID-19 misinformation.

At the time, he encouraged fans to move to Amazon Music instead, praising its superior audio quality and even offering four months of free access.

But in true Neil Young fashion, the artist has changed tune once more, this time widening the scope of his protest.

By walking away from Amazon, Young isn’t just targeting misinformation or audio compression; he’s rejecting what he sees as a corporate monopoly over music, media, and consumer culture.

Young’s statement urges fans to go back to the source, to support artists directly, and to reject the convenience-driven model that streaming giants have built their empires upon.

It’s a radical idea in an age where nearly every song, show, and product is a click away.

But for an artist who’s spent his career championing authenticity, it’s consistent with his ethos.

“Buy local. Buy direct.” It’s both a rallying cry and a lament, a reminder that music once lived outside of algorithms, compression, and conglomerates.

By leaving Amazon, Young is taking his fight beyond one company or controversy.

He’s challenging the entire structure of digital music consumption, one that often prioritises shareholder value over artistic value.

His exit may cost him listeners, but it also reaffirms what’s defined his career from the start: uncompromising integrity.

The move raises a bigger question, too: if even the most principled artists can’t find a streaming platform that aligns with their values, what hope is there for the rest of us?

For Neil Young, at least, the answer is simple: unplug from Big Tech, plug back into the real world, and keep rocking in the free world.