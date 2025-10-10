Where intimacy meets theatre.

Step off Phillip Street and slip into Bar Tilda, a burgundy cocoon where marble glows under low light and the air hums with quiet elegance.

Here, ritual is reimagined: martinis wheeled to your table on a gleaming cart, stirred or shaken just so; whiskies housed in a stately armoire, 100 bottles deep, each telling its own story.

The menu drifts from cacio e pepe popcorn to oysters kissed with champagne, from lobster-laced salads to a cheeseburger worth lingering over.

Bar Tilda is a love letter to Australian flavours dressed in velvet and marble.

📍 61-101 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000