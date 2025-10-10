Glyders new album ‘Forever’ ushers in a new full-band era

Chicago Boogie-Rockers Go Big With Their First True Band Record and Lead Single ‘Stone Shadow’

Glyders are stepping fully into themselves with their upcoming album Forever, due 21st November via Drag City.

Today, the band unleashed their lead single ‘Stone Shadow’, a stomp-driven rocker that offers a raw, hopeful preview of what’s to come.

What makes Forever feel like a leap isn’t just that it’s their first full-band effort but the confidence in their sonic identity.

Previously anchored by Joshua Condon and Eliza Weber, Glyders have now solidified a trio with new drummer Joe Seger.

Together, they channel decades of rock lineage (T-Rex stomp, new wave shimmer, vintage boogie) through a fresh lens.

‘Stone Shadow’ opens with a coy, defiant line – “Ain’t got no money / I just wanna have a ball” – before letting synths and a steady groove carry that ambition.

The video, co-directed by the band and Liv Mershon, sets them in a moody, cemetery frame, not gothic for its own sake, but evocative of memory, shadows, and the weight we carry.

Across Forever, listeners can expect a mix of “road-tested jams and a few classic old-school tunes,” as the band put it.

The record’s tracklist (via Drag City) promises cuts like ‘Super Glyde,’ ‘New Realm,’ and ‘Hard Ride,’ suggesting a layered journey through groove, grit, and melody.

If ‘Stone Shadow’ is anything to go by, Glyders are not just reshaping their sound, they’re reclaiming the kind of slow-burning rock vitality that doesn’t feel retro, but alive.

This is their moment to catch up with themselves, and the stars are set to be aligned.

