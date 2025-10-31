Lily Allen Announces UK Tour to Celebrate New Album West End Girl

British pop star returns all guns blazing

UK pop icon Lily Allen is back, and she’s bringing her cheeky lyricism and unmistakable charm to the stage once again.

Following the release of her fifth studio album, West End Girl, on 24th October 2025, Allen has announced a UK theatre tour kicking off in March 2026.

Fans can expect 13 shows across cities including Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

It’s Lily’s first major tour since 2019, and she’s making it extra special: she’ll be performing the entire West End Girl album live.

Known for her witty storytelling and genre-bending sound, Allen’s latest record is deeply personal, exploring relationships, self-reflection and the messy, complicated moments that define life.

While the songs are rooted in her own experiences, she blends the fiction and reality in a way only Lily can, creating a record that feels both intimate and universal.

In an interview with Vogue, she reflected that “there are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that’s not to say it’s all gospel”.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on 7th November 2025, and given Allen’s history of sell-out shows, fans are advised to be ready.

While the March 2026 run is UK-based, international followers should keep an eye on Lily’s socials for potential future dates, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her tour expand given the popular reception the album has had so far.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just discovering her music, Lily Allen’s return promises sharp pop hooks, clever storytelling and a live show that’s not one to miss if you’re that side of the pond.

West End Girl and this tour mark a new chapter in Lily’s career, one that feels confident, reflective and unapologetically real.