Kosher Groove Are Bringing Live House Energy to Sydney’s Underground Scene

Sydney’s Kosher Groove are making waves with a sound that fuses jazz musicianship with the energy of house music, all born from a simple desire to play the music they love.

Formed in 2019 by frontman and Saxophonist Finn Koslowski, the project began as a modern jazz-funk band performing covers and a few originals. “It was really just a mode of output for me,” he recalls. “There were so many songs I loved that I wanted to perform, and the only way I could do it was by creating a band.”

The name Kosher Groove is as personal as it is catchy. Originally toying with an influence called The Groove Collective, a funk band from Sydney and Kos Groove (a nod to his surname), a suggestion from a band mate led to the final name, a tongue-in-cheek fusion of heritage and rhythm.

Most of Kosher Groove’s members met through Sydney’s Conservatorium of Music. Bassist Jesse is an old friend from high school jazz ensembles, while drummer Ryu first connected with the band’s founder during HSC performances, long before both found their footing in Sydney’s tight-knit music circuit. Over time, a few members came and went, but the current lineup has been locked in for the past few years, forming a cohesive core of mates and collaborators.

A House-Driven Evolution

While Kosher Groove started out in the jazz-funk lane, the band’s sound has evolved into something deeper and dancier.

“I’m super into house music, especially Detroit house. I wanted us to do house music live, because that’s what I really froth.”

The turning point came after discovering Melbourne duo Close Counters, who blend live instrumentation with club-ready grooves. The connection’s now come full circle, with Kosher Groove set to support Close Counters in December at a Strange Cadence, CG Discs and Jazz Doof warehouse event.

“It’s the ideal setting for us, dark, late, good sound system, people dancing,” he says. “We’ve never vibed with the bright lights of a typical 8pm venue show. We want people to move.”

Recording, Releases, and the Sydney Scene

The band’s next chapter begins this November at Golden Retriever Studios, where they’ll record a five-track EP with producer Jack Press (Godtet).

“It’ll be five of our oldest songs, the ones that have stuck with us through all the sets.”

The release is expected early next year, with plans for a mini-tour down south to Melbourne soon after.

Despite Sydney’s sometimes patchy support for live musicians, the band is optimistic. “It was pretty bad post-COVID,” he reflects, “but it feels like it’s getting better. There are grants and programs now, and we’ve seen people like Almost Toast actually get touring grants, which is huge.”

Carrying the Groove Forward

Kosher Groove draw inspiration from Australia’s underground pioneers: Sydney’s Foshe and Kyoshi, Adelaide’s Alexander Flood, Brisbane’s First Beige, as well as Melbourne’s Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – artists who have paved the way for live, improvised dance music in Australia.

“They were doing it in a bit of a vacuum, and we’re kind of carrying that forward now.”

While most of the group studied jazz, they’ve pushed beyond traditional boundaries. Percussionist Feña, for instance, brings South American and West African influences to the mix. “I wouldn’t describe myself as a jazz player,” Koslowski adds. “That was my upbringing, but at uni I was just doing improvisation. That’s what drives us, we want to explore and keep it fresh.”

With synths and keys added into the mix, their sound lands somewhere between the dancefloor and the jam session, live house music threaded with the improvisational spirit of jazz and the groove of funk.

What’s Next for Kosher Groove

With their EP on the way, a warehouse support slot for Close Counters, and the growing momentum of Sydney’s live electronic scene, Kosher Groove are carving out a sound that’s as infectious as it is innovative, jazz minds with house hearts.

Keep an ear out for their debut release in early 2026, and if you get the chance to catch them live, don’t miss it. Kosher Groove aren’t just playing music; they’re building a movement.