As one half of Peking Duk, Adam Hyde has brought euphoric energy to the stage and studio for a decade. But in his new project, Keli Holiday, he’s exploring heartbreak in his lyricism — an intense, synth-soaked fantasy come to life.

Based in L.A. these days, he was recently in Australia and found time to hit the Live at Enmore studios. He brought with him a fresh single, the melancholy off my mind.

And while the original version of off my mind is dripping with ’80s synthpop swagger, Hyde radically reimagined the track’s arrangement for his Live at Enmore performance.

off my mind was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Daniel Shaw