CHEERS with Kitty of the Valley

The craziest gig you’ll ever experience.

Get ready for dancefloor chaos because Kitty of the Valley are bringing their signature sleazy, hypnotic energy to the Pride Centre on February 21 for a very special charity show.

The Sydney/Eora indie dance punks, known for their sweaty, wired live sets and garage rock revival sound, recently sat down with us to discuss their journey since forming in 2023.

Fresh off the release of their debut EP ‘Second Nature’ and a chaotic Summer Crawl set where they famously got in the crowd, the band teased their upcoming gig and their raucous take on ‘Bye Bye Bye’.

Expect smashed glass vibes, hazy euphoria, and pure recklessness.

Keep up with Kitty of the Valley here, and don’t miss this fever dream of a night on the 21st!