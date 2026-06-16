‘I hated my body’: Shania Twain opens up about menopause and self-image

The country-pop icon says menopause forced her to rethink her relationship with her body and health.

In a recent interview, Shania Twain got vulnerable about the ‘unhealthy things’ she was doing to lose weight during her 2019 Las Vegas residency.

She opened up about her perception of her body while going through menopause, stating, “…you lose control of your body.”

The ‘You’re Still The One’ singer revealed she couldn’t look at herself in the mirror and, as a result, turned to intense exercise and restrictive dieting in an effort to lose weight.

“I hated my body. I’m like, ‘Oh, I cannot stand this changing body.’”

She revealed that she became “so malnourished” that she suffered two torn muscles in her thigh, which was when Twain realised she needed to change her mindset and routines moving forward.

The country-pop star later shared: “Now I’m like, bring on the mirrors, I’m going to look at myself all day long!”

“Menopause has been very good for me because I’ve learnt that some things you cannot control.”

It’s refreshing to see public figures speaking candidly about topics like body image, weight fluctuations and menopause.

Drew Barrymore has also been open about her experience with menopause, telling People Magazine how quickly things can shift: “All of a sudden, you look at yourself, and you’re like, ‘I am not just a crypt keeper; I’m a hairy crypt keeper with dry skin… I did not recognize the person I saw in the mirror.’”

Actress Vanessa Williams spoke with Hello! last year, describing a similar experience to Twain. She said: “You feel out of control because you’re working out the same way, eating the same, and your body is not reacting the way it used to.”

As more women in the spotlight speak candidly about menopause and changing body image, these once-taboo conversations are finally getting the attention they deserve.

Twain’s story shows that the physical and emotional changes that come with menopause can affect anyone, regardless of age, fame or success.

By speaking openly about these experiences, she may help others navigate the same challenges.